Residents are still being kept out of their homes following a fire in a three-storey apartment building in Regina on Sunday.

The reason residents can't return home is that the building's fire alarm system hasn't yet been reactivated, said Regina Fire Department deputy chief Steve Bagley.

No cause for the fire at 2175 Robinson St. could be determined by investigators, Bagley said, noting that the damage was mainly contained to a basement-level apartment.

One of the building's residents told CBC News that she heard what sounded like explosions before she and her boyfriend left the building Sunday.

However, investigators were unable to find any evidence that a significant explosion had taken place, Bagley said.

No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

According to online rental listings, the building is managed by 3J Holdings.

The company could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.