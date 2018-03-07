City of Regina crews will start clearing residential streets tomorrow morning, having finished plowing priority streets on snow routes.

It will take roughly two weeks to get through all the residential plowing, according to Norman Kyle, the city's director of Roadways and Transportation.

He encouraged people to keep track on the city's website to find out when their neighbourhood is being cleared, as the city will be posting a schedule of its operations. Work will be taking place during daytime hours.

"Please remove your car from the street and encourage your neighbours, if they don't get the information, to remove the parked vehicles, because it will make the operations go a lot quicker, a lot more efficiently," he said.

Regina saw 28 centimetres of snow fall over the weekend, the heaviest snowfall the city has said it has dealt with since November of 2012, when 33 cm fell over three days.