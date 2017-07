A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Regina Tuesday morning.

Police are still on the scene of the collision near Winnipeg Street and 12th Avenue.

The man was walking on the street when he was hit by a vehicle at around 8 a.m. CST.

Police are still searching for the driver.

Traffic is being routed away from the area where the collision took place.

Police are in the process of contacting family members and haven't released the victim's name.