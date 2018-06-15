U of R College Avenue campus items up for grabs in auction

The buildings on College Avenue are almost 100 years old and need work before they fall into an irreversible state of disrepair, according to a 2011 Master Plan of the U of R. (CBC)

Regina residents can incorporate pieces of U of R history into their homes, thanks to an ongoing auction sale.

During restoration of the U of R's College Avenue campus, there were items that couldn't be re-used because they were too old or damaged. These items — mostly doors and windows, but also door knobs, register covers and hinges —will be auctioned off in hopes that they will be diverted from the landfill.

"It's part of people's collective memory. I think people should be proud that they really want to own a piece of it," said Jackie Schmidt, Chair of Heritage Regina.

It's part of people's collective memory. I think people should be proud that they really want to own a piece of it. - Jackie Schmidt, Heritage Regina Chair

Schmidt has her eye on a few items, such as washroom doors that have a sign that indicates if the room is vacant or occupied.

"Everybody wants that," Schmidt said.

The College Avenue campus was part of an architectural movement called City Beautiful. It was a reform philosophy of architecture and urban planning that was popular in the 1890s and 1900s. The idea was to incorporate beautification and monumental grandeur in cities.

People can view the items June 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM CST. The online auction ends June 29 at noon. Bids start at $5.

The University of Regina's College Avenue Campus Renewal Project is all based around making the campus more accessible. (CBC News)

Money raised from the auction will go toward funding Heritage Regina, which hosts education programs and lectures.

"It's all about teaching the history of their city and neighbourhoods," Schmidt said.

"People are really involved in those programs."