The jury in a three-man murder trial in Regina is beginning its deliberations, after sitting through six weeks of graphic testimony about the death of Reno Lee.

Bronson Gordon, Daniel Theodore and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 fatal shooting and dismemberment of Lee, and to offering an indignity to human remains.

Reno Lee was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. (Regina Court of Queen's Bench)

Justice Catherine Dawson spent Wednesday and Thursday delivering lengthy instructions to help the jury determine the verdicts for each of the accused — acquittal, manslaughter, second-degree murder or first-degree murder.

Dawson offered final instructions to the jury this morning, addressing the charges of offering an indignity to a human body.

Police believe Reno Lee was killed on April 16, 2015, although they found his remains in a shallow grave on Star Blanket First Nation later that month.

Before Lee was taken to a home on Regina's Garnet Street, where it's alleged he was killed and dismembered, he had been at Gordon's home on Angus Road to broker a drug partnership, the trial has heard.

Reno Lee was allegedly transported to a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street in Regina. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Jurors heard Lee was assaulted, confined and taken to the home in North Central, where he later died from two gunshots to his head.

The trial began on Jan. 22 at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

