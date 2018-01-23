Day 2 of Reno Lee murder trial continues in Regina

The trial for three men charged in the murder of Reno Lee continues at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Tuesday.

Daniel Theodore, Bronson Gordon and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in connection with Lee's death.

The three men have also pleaded not guilty to charges of committing an indignity to a human body. It's alleged they dismembered and beheaded Lee's body.

Lee, 34, was Regina's third homicide victim that year.

The Crown's opening address on Monday talked about locations where jurors might hear that Lee's body was transported throughout April 16 and April 17, 2015.

One location includes the Starblanket First Nation, where a shallow grave site containing the 34-year-old's remains was uncovered.

The Crown also indicated the Starblanket First Nation, located 100 kilometres northeast of Regina, was Bellegarde's home reserve.

Further investigation indicated Lee died in Regina.