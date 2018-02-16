One of the men accused of killing Reno Lee testified on Friday that he was high on methamphetamine while being questioned in custody.

Bronson Gordon has been testifying since Wednesday in the trial at Regina's Court of Queen's bench. The trial has been going on for several weeks. Gordon, Daniel Theodore and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body related to Lee's April 2015 death in Regina.

Cross-examination from the Crown on Friday focused police's interviews with Gordon after he was arrested. In the videos, Gordon tells police several different stories about what the court has heard this week.

He maintains he had nothing to do with Lee's death, contrary to Crown witness testimony and evidence that suggested otherwise.

Testimony earlier in proceedings indicated that Lee had been at Gordon's apartment to broker a drug partnership.

Gordon had testified that although he was selling drugs for a gang and managing a stable of drug runners, he himself was not a gang member at the time of Lee's death. By selling drugs, Gordon accumulated several thousand dollars worth of debt.

Gordon said he didn't know anything was going to happen to Lee when he came over, beyond a business meeting.

Reno Lee, the third Regina homicide victim of 2015, was confined against his will at a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

But in interviews with police in May 2015, Gordon said he thought Lee was going to be confronted about drug debts.

"I knew this guy owed money or whatever but I didn't know it was going to go down like this ... I didn't think he was going to get murdered," the court heard Gordon had told police.

A witness, who cannot be named due a publication ban, testified earlier in proceedings that Gordon asked him to work off a $800 drug debt, and that Gordon handed him a shotgun to help out with holding and scaring Lee. Gordon said the witness lied.

"The stage was set before I even got into there," he told the court, adding that he didn't see a shotgun.

Lee was shot and dismembered in Regina and then his body was buried in a shallow grave on the Star Blanket First Nation. Lee had been at Gordon's apartment and he was then taken to a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street where he was confined against his will.

Gordon told police that Lee wasn't tied up when he left the apartment but that people had guns on him.

He also denied that on Friday.

When Gordon was arrested, he had meth hidden in his rectum so he could get high. He claimed police knew he was high when they questioned him.