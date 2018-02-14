A homicide victim in Regina was introduced to one of his accused killers to broker a drug partnership, according to the testimony of one of the men accused of killing him.

Bronson Gordon testified Wednesday at his own trial. He, along with Andrew Bellegarde and Daniel Theodore, are charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body for the death of Reno Lee in April 2015. Lee, 34, was shot in the head and dismembered in Regina and his body buried in a shallow grave on the Star Blanket First Nation.

Witness testimony earlier in the trial indicated Lee was attacked at Gordon's apartment and then transported to a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street, where he was confined against his will. A witness had testified that Bellegarde said he shot Lee.

The trial has been going on for several weeks at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Met over drugs

Gordon said Lee and a witness in the trial (who cannot be named due to a publication ban) went out to a bar around 8:30 p.m. CST on the day Lee would later be killed. Because Gordon was wearing a tracking device on his ankle, he had to be home by 9 p.m., so the group made their way to Gordon's apartment.

Gordon said he parted ways with Lee and the witness, and called Theodore to bring drugs to his place.

He said he only briefly mentioned to Theodore that Lee would be at the apartment that night.

Lee later came over, along with another person who would also become a witness at the trial, and brought meth. Gordon said he thought Lee's meth was of good quality, and he was looking forward to partnering with him.

"I was drawn to him. Everyone else was lying to me," Gordon said. "I was really into him."

Co-accused arrives at apartment

A short time later Theodore walked into the apartment with the cocaine Gordon had asked for, he said. Gordon said Lee suddenly went silent when he saw him.

Lee and Gordon made their way to the bedroom, where they found one of the witnesses and Bellegarde standing with a metal pipe.

Gordon said he had no idea how Bellegarde got into his home and had "no idea what was going on."

Bellegarde then allegedly hit Gordon with a pipe. Gordon said the witness chased Lee onto the bed, where he pulled down Lee's pants and started hitting him.

Gordon said he quickly exited the room repeating "I don't know what's going on," and demanded Theodore explain the situation.

After Theodore made a phone call to someone in Alberta, he allegedly told Gordon that Lee owed between $40,000 to $60,000 to "the guy in the suit."

Gordon said Bellegarde, Lee and the witness then left the apartment.

Reno Lee was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. (Regina Court of Queen's Bench)

Increasing drug debt

Gordon said he started selling drugs for a gang once he was released and accumulated thousands of dollars in debt.

Although Gordon was once a member of Indian Posse in the early 2000s, he said he wasn't a gang member at the time of Lee's death.

Gordon testified that he met Theodore in prison.

He said Theodore then assisted him in dealing drugs more efficiently, how to communicate with customers and keep track of debt and sales.

Gordon, who is on medication for ADHD and Crohn's disease, said he was off his medication at the time and didn't really understand what Theodore was trying to teach him.