One of the men accused of killing Reno Lee denies he instructed one of his co-accused to shoot the Regina man.

Bronson Gordon is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body in connection with Lee's April 2015 death, along with Daniel Theodore and Andrew Bellegarde. Lee was killed from two gunshots to the head and then his dismembered body was buried in a shallow grave on the Star Blanket First Nation.

The lawyers of Gordon's co-accused are questioning him Thursday, following his testimony the previous day. He has denied involvement in Lee's death.

Not a boss, just acting like one

Gordon testified on Wednesday that he had been introduced to Lee by another of the trial's witnesses so that Gordon and Lee could broker a drug partnership.

Although Gordon denied he was a gang member at the time of Lee's death, he said he was selling drugs for a gang and posing as a boss within the gang at the same time. Gordon said he "exaggerated" his role within the operation because people were taking advantage of him and increasing the money he owed. He said he was still managing a group of drug runners.

When questioned by Theodore's lawyer, Gordon was informed that he had been accused of instructing Bellegarde to shoot Lee. Gordon said that was a lie, adding that he didn't really know Bellegarde.

Reno Lee (pictured) and Bronson Gordon met to broker a drug partnership, according to Wednesday's testimony. (Regina Court of Queen's Bench)

Gordon said on the night Lee would later be killed, Bellegarde ended up at his apartment, although he isn't sure how. Gordon said he had hoped to make a good impression with Lee and was looking forward to smoking some meth.

Previous witness testimony indicated Lee was attacked at Gordon's apartment and then transported to a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street, where he was confined against his will.

Another witness who testified earlier in proceedings, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was there that night and was dope sick. That witness was told to go to a room where Lee was allegedly attacked later on that night.

Gordon said he and Lee were going to smoke meth at the kitchen table but the renter of the apartment didn't want them to smoke there because children were in the apartment, in another room. The two then went to the room containing the dope sick man.

"I didn't have any other option ... that was the only place we could go," Gordon said.

Theodore's lawyer questioned Gordon about a statement he made to the Regina Police Service that the dope sick man had a shotgun while he was in the bedroom.

Gordon denied that while he was being questioned on Thursday, saying he only told the police what he thought they wanted to hear.

Gordon's testimony contradicts earlier testimony in which the dope sick man said he was given a shotgun and told to work off a drug debt by Gordon.

After Lee's death, Gordon said he saw police surround his apartment, which caused him to flee the city. Gordon was later arrested in Edmonton.