A Regina man charged with second-degree murder will testify in his own defence on Wednesday.

Bronson Gordon is one of three men accused of killing Reno Lee in 2015, along with Andrew Bellegarde and Daniel Theodore. All have pleaded not guilty to murder and committing an indignity to a body.

Lee, 34, was shot in the head and dismembered in Regina and his body buried in a shallow grave on the Star Blanket First Nation.

Reno Lee was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. (Regina Court of Queen's Bench)

The trial for the three men has been underway for weeks in Regina and has heard witness testimony from several people, including one woman who testified that she helped bury Lee's remains.

She, along with other witnesses, cannot be named due to a publication ban.

It was that woman who testified that Bellegarde said he shot Lee.

Another witness testified that they saw Bellegarde waving a gun around while high the night of Lee's death.

CBC's Alex Johnson is in court following the trial as it winds down.