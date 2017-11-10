Saskatchewan's two major cities have organized a series of events Saturday to recognize Remembrance Day.
Here's where you can take them in.
Regina
The Brandt Centre will open its doors to the public at 9 a.m. CST for the indoor Veterans Ceremony. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., and a parade will follow.
The Royal Canadian Legion will lead a parade from the branch to the cenotaph for an outdoor service at 10:15 a.m. The downtown ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m.
The public is welcome to tour the Legion building's museum starting at noon.
Saskatoon
The SaskTel Centre will host an estimated 10,000 people for its indoor ceremony, which begins at 10:25 a.m. If you're looking to obtain prime seating, you may want to arrive when the doors open at 9 a.m.
Buses will depart to the venue every 15 minutes from 23rd Street and Second Avenue between 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The Market and Centre Malls will also offer a bus service at 9:45 a.m.
Return trips will leave immediately after the ceremony.
An outdoor ceremony will be hosted in the Montgomery Place neighbourhood in the city's west end. The service will be held at the cairn in Montgomery Park and is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.
A day of events is planned after the ceremonies have concluded at both Regina and Saskatoon's Royal Canadian Legion locations.