A young brother and sister are recovering from injuries suffered after they were doused with gasoline and set on fire by another child near La Ronge, Sask., according to a relative.

"We're just trying to put the story together," said the relative, who is in Saskatoon with the family. CBC News decided not to name the relative as it may identify youth victims of crime.

"I don't really know what happened."

It's unclear what authorities if any are looking for the child.

The relative said the incident occurred on Fairchild Reserve, a smaller community within the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, which is about 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

RCMP said all the children, including the child allegedly behind setting the siblings on fire, are under 12.

The child can't be charged, as the case of anyone under 12 would fall under the provincial Ministry of Social Services' Child and Family Services Act, police noted in a release. The federal Youth Criminal Act covers the prosecution of children 12 to 17.

The relative said she was called on Sunday by another family member and rushed to La Ronge Health Centre, where EMS had taken the siblings, an 11-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy, after responding to the incident.

"It was very emotional. I was just in shock because I didn't expect to see what I saw at the hospital," she said.

The girl appeared to be in better condition than her brother.

The relative said she wasn't able to see the boy at first, except for when he was being taken from the hospital room to the ambulance in La Ronge.

'He was burned on his face.' - The relative of the siblings told CBC News

"He was out. They had him heavily sedated," said the woman. "He was burned on his face."

The boy, who was airlifted to Saskatoon for treatment, is still in the city but his condition has improved.

The relative said the boy is sitting up and talking, and was allowed to spend the night out of the hospital with his parents.

The little girl is doing fine, according to the relative, and is with a grandparent back in La Ronge.

The relative said she was not sure if the third child allegedly responsible for the injuries has been apprehended.

"We are hoping that we get justice for these kids. There is so much darn violence happening in La Ronge. To see this...it's getting worse I think," she said.