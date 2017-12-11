Starting Monday, a new traffic light on Regina's Arcola Avenue in Regina will signal buses to enter the driving lane before the rest of traffic.

The light is aimed at improving transit efficiency and should get riders downtown somewhat quicker.

The light is for westbound traffic near the Ring Road northbound exit intersection.

A camera will detect Regina Transit buses at the intersection and activate a fourth light at the intersection, a single white line. This will allow the bus to go ahead while the rest of the traffic obeys the red light.

Traffic light patterns will go back to normal once the bus goes through the intersection.

Arcola Avenue is one of Regina's busiest streets, with about 45,000 cars daily between the Ring Road and University Park Drive.