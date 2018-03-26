A group of young students had a chance to display their newly attained powwow skills and regalia in Regina this weekend.

For the last six months, the youths have been learning about Indigenous culture by participating in a program called So you think you can dance Pow Wow?

Participants in the program displayed their newly acquired skills and knowledge at the city's Mâmawêyatitân centre.

The program So you think you can dance Powwow? prepares aspiring powwow dancers for the upcoming powwow season. (CBC)

"It allows urban Aboriginal youth to be a part of their culture, and it gives them an opportunity to develop some identity as a First Nations child, youth, teenager," said Chasity Delorme, facilitator of So you think you can dance Pow Wow?

"A lot of our dancers come in very shy but wanting to dance. It definitely livens up the spirit within themselves and builds on their self-esteem," she said.

Delorme says participating in powwow is a form of expression and connection through dance, especially for young people.

Chasity Delorme, facitilitator of So you think you can dance Pow Wow?, says powwow helps youth build confidence by connecting them with Indigenous culture. (CBC)

"When we dance, we dance to the drumbeat, the drumbeat of mother earth," she said.

"Our feet will mimic the same rhythm as our heartbeat, as mother earth, and so we tell our youth that you're dancing to your own heartbeat, or the heartbeat of mother earth," said Delorme.

Although powwow is a cultural tradition for many Indigenous groups, Delorme says So you think you can dance Pow Wow? is open to non-Indigenous youth as well.

"With the proper protocol and proper approach, everyone is welcome to dance," she said.

"We do have non-Indigenous dancers within our program that honour First Nations culture in a very respectful way, and when that's done it's an honour to have someone non-Indigenous dance within our powwow circle."

Kamara Kalani Cruz Starblanket, a young powwow dancer from the Star Blanket First Nation and member of So you think you can dance Pow Wow?, says she wanted to be a powwow dancer after attending her first powwow at the age of six.

Kamara Kalani Cruz Starblanket, a young powwow dancer, knew she wanted to be a powwow dancer when she saw her first powwow at age six. (CBC)

"I saw my aunty dancing and said, 'This is what I want to do,'" she said.

Starblanket says she will be dancing in the First Nations University of Canada's annual powwow in April, something she is looking forward to.

"It builds your self-esteem up a lot," she said.

"It enables you to be more connected to your community."