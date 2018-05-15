Regina woman swept away in 'angry' B.C. river after reported slip: RCMP

Police are searching for a Regina woman who allegedly was swept away by fast flowing currents after falling into a river in British Columbia.

On Friday, Clearwater RCMP received a report at 8:57 p.m. PDT that 31-year-old Kristi Lavallee had fallen into the Mad River near Highway 5 north of Vavenby, B.C., according to a news release.

RCMP say the incident was reported by a 36-year-old Regina man who said Lavallee was his girlfriend.

Right now, "raging" river conditions are making the search for Lavallee difficult, said Sgt. Grant Simpson, who is detachment commander of the Clearwater RCMP, on Tuesday.

"It's very, very angry right now. There's a reason that they call it Mad River," Simpson said.

"It's rushing very quickly and there are boulders and trees in the river that cause the water to look like whitewater."

RCMP said "initial reports indicate that the woman was on the lower portion of the old Highway 5 trestle bridge when she "slipped and fell into the Mad River running below."

They noted there is a possibility she could have been swept into the North Thompson River.

Clearwater RCMP, Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance and Victim Services all responded to the scene. Searches were carried out along the riverbank, according to RCMP.

Ground searches are too treacherous at this time,​ but aerial searches continued Tuesdau, Simpson said.

RCMP say there is a possibility that the woman could have been swept into the North Thompson River, pictured here. (ourbc.com)

Simpson said the small detachment is working around the clock and search efforts have been supported by other organizations such as Search and Rescue as well as members of the military.

He said a thorough investigation is going to be conducted to try and determine how this happened.

"In all such cases like this we approach them with a view to ensuring that there isn't anything nefarious about it."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the RCMP immediately.