A three-vehicle crash in B.C. this week claimed the life of a woman from Regina, Sask., and resulted in her husband listed in serious condition in the hospital.

Just after noon on Dec. 21, Revelstoke RCMP received several 911 calls about the crash that happened about 40 km west of Revelstoke, B.C.

First responders found three vehicles that had collided head-on and spread out in different directions.

Several people were injured and a woman, 41-year-old Jeannie Straub, was trapped and died at the scene. Her dog Opie was also found dead.

Two men, including Straub's husband Sean Flotre, were found in critical condition. Flotre is being treated at Vancouver General Hospital.

"We are completely shocked and heartbroken," said Straub's mother, Carol. "Reality kind of hasn't set in that this has actually happened. She was certainly a big bright light in our family just as she was to so many other people and we are all going to miss her in so many ways.

"She was well-loved and she loved everyone."

The couple's dog, Opie, was also killed in the crash. (Facebook)

Regina's Kristy Wempe said she met Straub through Flotre 10 years ago. Straub was later a bridesmaid at her wedding.

Wempe said Straub was known for her creativity, intelligence and strength of character.

"She was amazing. She was like a star," Wempe said. "She always wanted to do something for somebody else."

Straub was a graphic designer and marketer by trade and moved to Vancouver over a year ago with Flotre, who was aiming to further his career in the film industry.

The couple had been on their way home to Regina for Christmas on Thursday.

Despite her move, Wempe said Straub was active in the Regina community, volunteering for Sask Fashion Week, Sask Libraries and Regina Folk Festival.

Straub was a bridesmaid at Kristy Wempe's wedding. Wempe said she was "like a star." (Photo submitted by Kristy Wempe)

She was also a DJ, often playing at FadaDance parties and local music festivals.

"She was just the life of the party. Someone recently wrote on Facebook somewhere that she turned the party up to 11 when the maximum was 10 and that is just totally what she did," Wempe said. "She would walk into a room and just light it up."

"The world's going to really miss her."

According to Wempe, Flotre has been through more than one surgery since he was rushed to hospital.

"I don't think he's out of the woods yet but we're grateful that he is alive and we are praying for him," she said.

'She was my angel'

Michelle Bilinski, who is also from Regina, met Straub in Grade 9. She said she was like a sister to her.

"She was my angel...going to great lengths to make sure I was safe and well," Bilinski said. "Something about her being in the world made me feel safe."

Bilinski said she herself was in an accident once in Vancouver that broke her back, dislocated her shoulder and collapsed her lung, which kept her from flying home.

'Something about her being in the world made me feel safe.' - Michelle Bilinski

Straub looked after her.

"She took me in, I went to her apartment until I was able to fly," Bilinski said. "She bathed me.

"She was working at the same time, coming between breaks and lunch to check in on me."

Bilinski is currently in Mexico for the holidays and said she has barely gotten out of bed since hearing the news about the crash.

Flotre and Straub had been married since 2012. They were both originally from Regina. (Photo submitted by Carol Straub)

She did purchase a silver angel wing necklace with Straub's name on it., something she said she will wear forever.

When she returns to Saskatchewan, she said she will meet up with Flotre's and Straub's families.

"I want to be ready to help Sean tremendously because I have also endured some pretty severe accidents, and it's not an easy road of healing physically," she said. "I can't even imagine the emotional and spiritual component of it."

When contacted on Dec. 24, B.C. RCMP were unable to offer any update on the cause of the crash.

A funeral service has not yet been planned due to Flotre's condition.