Regina police have charged an administrator with the Regina Sexual Assault Centre with fraud.

On June 22, 2016, the Regina Police Service commercial crimes unit received a tip that a female senior employee at a "non-government human services agency" — which it didn't name in a press release — had defrauded the organization of funds.

Debra Lynn House, 63, is facing four "global" charges, meaning the charges relate to numerous allegations of the same offence over an extended period of time. They are:

Fraud over $5,000.

Making a forged document.

Uttering a forged document.

Theft over $5,000.

It was alleged the offences occurred between 2009 and June 2016.