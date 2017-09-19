The Regina Police Service and the chief coroner's office are investigating the death of a woman found in an area east of the Ring Road on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 1100 block of Ring Road, near the Ross Avenue off-ramp, at about 1:37 p.m. CST.

A driver had stopped to help the woman, who was not moving. When EMS arrived, they confirmed she was dead.

Police secured the area to investigate and the office of the chief coroner was contacted, along with the police service's major crimes and forensic identification units.

Officers are working to confirm the identity the woman and notify her family.

The scene has been closed off but police said it won't cause a significant disruption to traffic on the Ring Road.

Anyone who has information to offer is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.