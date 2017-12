A 26-year-old Regina woman is scheduled to be in court this morning facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Police arrested her after a stabbing on the 1900 block of St. John Street.

Officers were called to the block just before midnight Sunday with reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times. They found the victim at Regina General Hospital.

He been stabbed in the shoulder and abdomen. He's expected to be all right.

Police are still investigating.