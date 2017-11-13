A Regina woman is in custody after a man was allegedly stabbed on Friday.

Police were called to the 900 block of Angus Street just before 10 p.m. CST after a man complained to police about being stabbed.

The man had a stab wound to his upper body but the injury was non-life-threatening. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police then located a 54-year-old woman in a home on the same block and arrested her.

She has been charged with assault with a weapon, as well as failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

The woman will appear in court on Tuesday.