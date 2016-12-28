A Regina woman accused of robbing stores on Christmas and Boxing Day — allegedly with an axe on Dec. 26 — now faces multiple charges.

It's also alleged the woman, 32, threatened a police officer with a syringe at the hospital.

The Boxing Day robbery happened at an undisclosed store on the 3100 block of Avonhurst Dr., Regina police said.

A female suspect wearing a mask and carrying an axe walked in and demanded money. She left with cash but was pursued by a store employee.

There was a struggle and she got away, but shortly after, police arrested a suspect and seized cash and an axe.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries she received in the struggle with the store employee, police said, but while there she alleged grabbed a syringe and threatened a police officer.

Police say they used a Taser to subdue her.

She was charged with:

robbery with a weapon.

wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

assault with a weapon (two counts).

uttering threats.

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

After investigating, police also charged her in connection with the Dec. 25 robbery at a store on the 2100 block of Pasqua St. The offences include:

Robbery with violence.

wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She made her first appearance on the charges in Regina provincial court on Wednesday morning.