Dress in layers, have lights on the front and back of your bike, get studded or wider tires and wear long underwear — these tips are crucial for winter bike riding.

That's according to Bert Seidel, an ardent winter cyclist and service advisor at Western Cycle, who has braved the biting cold for six years since moving to Regina from Leipzig, Germany.

He said when he first moved to the Prairie city, he didn't want to stop biking just because it got cold out.

"I've always ridden a bike. I've always commuted to work, university, whatever," said Seidel. "[At] first, winter riding here was kind of, like, surprising."

Seidel said part of why he prefers biking in the winter is because it keeps you warm. No need to root himself at a bus stop or sit in an icy, idling car waiting for it to warm up — instead, he prefers to gear up and get moving to work.

"It's not as hard as you think and you're actually not as cold as you would expect," he said. With decent equipment, including an emphasis on long underwear and mitts, your legs and hands will also stay warm during your ride.

Dress in layers, avoid bulky clothes

Fleece and wind-breaking clothing are good for winter riding, as is water-wicking clothing. One added benefit to the many layers of clothing is that you have extra padding should you fall.

"I slid out a couple weeks ago in the park. I was misjudging my speed and the angle of the corner I was taking," Seidel said. "I hit the ground but I survived."

But the proper equipment can also help prevent those slides. Fat bikes, which feature a wider tire that gives more contact with the ground, can offer more grip, but just about any bike can be outfitted to ride in the winter. Studded tires or tires with more grip are possibilities for those looking to convert their summer bike into a winter-ready ride.

Seidel says winter weather is no excuse to not ride your bike to work. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC Saskatchewan)

Lights on the front and back of your bike are other items Seidel recommends, but other than that there isn't too much needed to comfortably bike in the winter.

Signal when you ride, don't ride too fast and ride with traffic, since roads are often cleared before sidewalks. Even in the winter, Seidel says he's has had good experiences with drivers.

"I don't know if they think you're crazy or if they're nice or a combination of both, but I had very little close calls in the winter."