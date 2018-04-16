Regina police probe 3 armed robberies

Regina police are investigating a series of robberies which took place over the weekend.

In all three cases, the robber is described as a lone man with a weapon:

One robbery took place on the 2100 block of Victoria Ave. E. just before midnight on Sunday night. A man entered a business and threatened employees with a handgun. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A lone man entered a business on the 1500 block of Ninth Ave. E. around 1:30 a.m. CST on Saturday, where he threatened an employee and took money. No one was injured.

About an hour later, around 2:30 a.m., an armed man entered a business on the 4500 block of Rochdale Boulevard where he threatened an employee and fled with money. The employee was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.