Regina police have laid a string of weapons and stolen property charges against two people taken into custody after a six-hour standoff in Regina.

The 34-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested after the incident at a Princess Street home on Thursday, which elicited a major police response.

It involved SWAT and explosives teams, negotiators, a canine unit and an armoured vehicle. Police also used two robots and gas grenades during the standoff.

Officers used a warrant to search the home, where they say they found firearms, ammunition, stolen debit and credit cards, and debit machines.

The pair made their first court appearances on the charges at Regina Provincial Court on Friday morning.