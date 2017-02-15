Regina's rising water and wastewater rates turned into what the mayor called a "lightning rod" issue among citizens that prompted council to lower this year's proposed rate increase from five to four per cent.

Councillors voted on the water and sewer rates late Monday night, after they had voted to approve a 3.99 per cent property tax increase — also slightly less than what was originally proposed in the budget.

The new utility rates, which take effect March 1, translate into an average increase of about $90.26 per year ($7.52 per month). Any more increases would be subject to an upcoming internal review of utility rates.

The city has said the rate increase is needed to maintain the system the city uses to pipe water in from Buffalo Pound Lake, more than 50 kilometres away, due to no reliable water source nearby.

During Monday night's meeting, Mayor Michael Fougere stressed that water and wastewater rates must be sustainable, in order to keep the system going today and in the future.

"So on the ground level, it means that we have a utility that is charging the right amount to sustain itself in the future and build those capital projects that are important in the future. And these numbers are not small; as we heard, they are quite large," he told council.

"That being said, if there is one lightning rod that I heard, both on the street and phone calls and emails and messages, [it] was utility. That seems to be the one that got people's most attention of all the budget itself. And so the question is, and we asked the administration about this … can we do something with this rate?"

Fougere warned that the change to this year's rate is for 2018 only, and things could be different next year.

The increase comes at a time when Regina residents already pay the second most for utilities among neighbouring cities in Western Canada, with households having to pay about $1,805.07 in municipal utility charges in 2016. Saskatoon residents paid one of the lowest amounts, at $1,202.18, that same year.

The City of Regina's 2017 budget report notes that its annual charges for water, wastewater and drainage services have been steadily increasing over the past decade.

Setting this year's rate increase at four per cent means the City of Regina will see about $50 million going into the utility reserve, which is $1.66 million less than what had been proposed under a five per cent increase.

The city is looking at roughly $400 million in capital projects over the next few years.

As for the impact on homeowners, council heard that the lower rate increase translates into under $1 less a month on a typical residential bill.