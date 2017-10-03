About $1 million was spent repairing water main breaks in September alone, according to the City of Regina.

Director of waterworks Pat Wilson said October, November and December will likely take the city over budget when it comes to water mains, although the cost totals have not been finalized. She said they will draw on reserve funds if needed.

"We don't see as much shifting of the ground in the winter season," Wilson said.

"The fall is our biggest break season, but what we can sometimes see is freezing lines, service connections can freeze. We have processes in place to deal with that and we will see how this winter goes."

Number of water main breaks in Regina in July, August and September from 2013-2017. (City of Regina)

There were 103 breaks in August and 125 in September, both months setting new records. In comparison, September 2016 saw only 28 breaks.

Wilson attributes the high number of breaks to the unusually dry and hot spring and summer weather.

Fixing the breaks

As of Oct. 3, there are 65 active leaks, down from 100 last month. A total of 24 of those are lower priority and have been running for more than two weeks.

"I know this is a concern for residents and they question why there is water running in the streets," Wilson said.

"We review on a daily basis the status of all the running leaks and prioritize them based on two criteria: Do the households and businesses have running water and is there a safety concern?

"Each day we work on the highest priority leaks."

Regina's director of waterworks Pat Wilson said the cost of fixing water main breaks in 2017 has not been totalled, but estimated September alone reached $1 million. (CBC)

Newer areas of the city, with plastic pipes, have been less affected, according to Wilson. Older neighbourhoods with concrete, cast iron and poly pipes have seen the most problems.

Wilson said the number of calls from the public has dropped from about 10 a day in September to about five a day this week.



"There are certainly some folks who've been frustrated and we understand their frustration, but we have also had some people make some very positive comments about the work that's been done in the field," Wilson said.

"Our crews have been out there working long hours and getting this work done and on the whole, I think the public has been very appreciative of the work they see our crews do."