An usually high number of water main breaks this year has caused Regina to blow through its budget for repairs, city officials say.

On Thursday, the city released information about a number of construction projects, including fixes to water main breaks.

"While the city budgeted $2.8 million, it estimates it will spend $4.0 million by year end," reads a new release.

It stated city crews had to repair a record number of water main breaks through August and September. There were a total of 349 breaks by the end of October.

"What we went through this summer in terms of water main breaks was incredible," Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said in Thursday's release.

The city says it will dip into its utility reserve to cover the budget overage.