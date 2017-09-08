The City of Regina says crews are working hard to repair the seven to 10 new water main breaks reported each day this month.

Since the start of September, the city has received reports of 40 new water main breaks as a result of ground shifting caused by the persistent hot, dry weather, according to a news release issued Friday.

More than 100 breaks were reported in August and 28 were reported in July — much higher than the monthly averages.

The city thanked residents for their patience, saying breaks are prioritized based on whether residents have to go without water and how many people are affected, and then fixed accordingly.

Customers who have no water because of a break are being scheduled for repair within 24 hours, the city said.

"Even if there are barricades and we know there is a leak on the street, we may not be aware that a house has no running water," Pat Wilson, the city's director of water works said in Friday's media release.

"We are constantly re-evaluating based on the most current information we have on hand, so that's why it's important for residents to let us know if they see changing conditions."

Residents are being asked to report any water leaks to Service Regina at (306) 777-7000.

The city said to learn more about water breaks, residence can visit Regina.ca/waterbreak.