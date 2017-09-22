For the third year in a row, residents gathered in Regina to walk in memory of a teen who was slain in 2015.

Called Darian's Walk For Peace, organizers hope the annual event serves as a push to end violence in the city.

Darian Moise, 16, was stabbed outside of a home on Robinson Street in September 2015. (Facebook: Darian Moise)

"Violence has no place in our lives, in the families, in the communities. It hurts. Violence hurts greatly," Chief Margaret Bear of Ochapowace Nation said Friday.

"We see the children involved and this is what this is all about is to ensure the violence stops."

The walk began at the site where the body of 16-year-old Darian Moise was found on Sept. 3, 2015.

Mosie was only five days away from his 17th birthday when he was discovered dead from a stab wound to the heart inflicted with a hunting knife.

Last December, Lawrence Alvin "Junior" Strongquill — who had no previous criminal history — was sentenced to eight years in prison for teen's death.