Regina man wins $688K on VLTs, plans to buy house

A Regina man who out on the town having a cold one with the boys is $688,054 richer after he hit the jackpot in a province-wide VLT game last week.

Craig Hutchison and some friends were at the Barley Mill Brew Pub on Monday after a day of golfing when he started throwing money into the machines.

"I looked over at the guys and said, 'I have the Vault Breaker Bonus. When the fifth Vault Breaker hit, everyone started jumping and cheering. I stood up with my arms in the air — in shock," he said, according to a press release from the Western Canada Lottery Commission.

He said he plans to buy a house with his new money and might take his wife on a vacation for their 10th anniversary.

Vault Breaker is a game that links 4,000 slot machines throughout the province.

The jackpot Hutchison has since been reset to $500,000.