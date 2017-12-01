The City of Regina is pumping more than $300 million into upgrading its water and sewer systems over the next five years, while proposing a two per cent increase on utility rates for 2018.

The average resident would pay about $32 more per year for utility rates, starting on Jan. 1, if the increase is approved by council.

"This is the lowest utility rate increase for Regina in over a decade," said city manager Chris Holden at the announcement on Friday morning.

A string of eight to nine per cent increases in water and wastewater rates were put in each year between 2008 to 2015, while utility rates increased by nine per cent over the last two years.

'Right now, we feel quite confident we are looking at some lower and more sustainable rate increases into the future.' - Karen Gasmo, City of Regina

The city's decision-making and bigger hikes in the past have put the utility into a stronger financial position now, said Karen Gasmo, executive director of transportation and utilities for the City of Regina.

She said that, based on the city's 25-year model, the city is looking at a three per cent increase in the coming years.

Regina residents pay some of the highest utility rates among its neighbouring major cities in Western Canada. City officials said Regina is unique in terms of utility costs as it is not located on a reliable water source and needs to pipe water more than 50 kilometres from Buffalo Pound Lake.