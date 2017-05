It was a busy night for Regina's fire department.

Just after 10 p.m. CST, the fire department was called to a fire on the 100 block of Winfield Road.

The fire department said the blaze started in a second storey bedroom — though no cause has yet been determined.

There were no injuries reported. The value of the damage is not yet known.

The call for the house fire came 19 minutes after another fire call.

Crews also battled an inferno at the old GM Plant on Winnipeg Street.