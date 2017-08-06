The Regina Police Service is reminding people there's a $50,000 award for anyone who has information that could solve a triple homicide.

On Aug. 6, 2010, a family of three were discovered dead in their home on Oakview Drive. Gray Nay Htoo, 31, and his wife Maw Maw, 28, moved to Canada with their baby, Seven June in 2008. Two years later, family members said Maw Maw was pregnant with her second child.

The couple, who were members of the Karen ethnic group in Burma, were accepted into the country as refugees after moving from a refugee camp in Thailand.

Police said the investigation into their deaths has been extensive, with as many as 25 officers working on the case, as well as RCMP members, an investigator of Karen descent and the FBI.

But six years later, the case remains cold.

In 2014, the Regina Board of Police Commissioners approved a $50,000 award to be paid to a person if they could provide information that led to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murders.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.