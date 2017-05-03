Regina's planning commission will meet Wednesday evening to discuss repealing the heritage status of the now destroyed Travellers Building.

The building on Broad Street, which was constructed in 1929, was destroyed by a fire on March 8.

The building was partially demolished the same day it caught fire. Demolition was commenced due to the potential of a collapse as the perimeter walls were unsupported after the blaze.

As a result of that fire, the commission says the building lost the characteristics which merited heritage status, such as its large display windows, projected pilasters and the stepped parapet.

This picture shows the extent of the damage to the building. (Submitted by Jonathan Swarbrick)

The recommendation is expected to be passed along to city council for approval under the city's Heritage Act on May 29.

Demolition will be completed ahead of that approval due to the condition of the site.

The repeal of the heritage status is required by municipal law, according to Fred Searle, manager of current planning in development services for the City of Regina.

The city is working with the property owner to clean up the site and make moves toward remediation of the plot, he added.