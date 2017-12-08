Starting Monday, Regina bus riders coming from the city's southeast corner will get where they're going a bit faster.

A new traffic signal and bus lane on the westbound lane of Arcola Avenue and Ring Road northbound exit intersection will let buses skip the traffic queue.

The signal is a fourth light on the traffic light — a vertical white line.

A camera will detect Regina Transit buses at the intersection and activate the new light, allowing the bus to go ahead while the rest of the traffic obeys the red light.

Once the bus has passed through, traffic light patterns will go back to normal.

Arcola Avenue is one of Regina's busiest streets, with about 45,000 cars daily between the Ring Road and University Park Drive.

The project is part of Regina's Transportation Master Plan, and meets priorities included in the Official Community Plan, such as giving residents better transportation options in the city.