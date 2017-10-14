The City of Regina and the federal government are pitching in to help improve the city's transit systems.

The feds and the city announced on Friday they will each put forward $8.6 million for transit improvements.

The $17.2 million in funding will be focused on enhancing and expanding the city's transit and paratransit systems.

"With these transit projects, we better serve residents who want to take the bus now and in the future," said Mayor Michael Fougere in a statement.

Funds will go toward upgrading transit safety, improving customer service and replacing fleets, the city said.

Government funding

Federal money comes from the the $3.4-billion Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, used to support municipal bus systems across the country.

Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, spoke with reporters on Friday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

"Helping all Canadians get to and from their daily activities quickly and easily is essential to creating inclusive communities and our long-term prosperity," said Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, in a release.

Four buses were added to Regina's existing fleet this year, bringing it to a total of 121. Other completed upgrades include larger bus shelters and bright yellow poles with braille for those with vision impairments.

Officials said by the end of 2017, $14.3 million of the $17.2 million reserved for transit improvements will have been spent. Next year, the remaining $2.9 million will be put toward technology upgrades and three additional buses.