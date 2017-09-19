Regina police are hosting a traffic enforcement blitz on Tuesday and Wednesday with the hope to enforce safety on the roadway.

Around 40 police officers will be joined by commercial vehicle inspection experts and child car seat technicians, and motorists should be prepared to stop if they encounter enforcement or inspection teams.

Police will be on the lookout for speeding, seatbelt use, cell phone use, unlicensed drivers, commercial vehicle violations and Criminal Code offences including impaired driving.