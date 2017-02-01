

A Regina road could soon have a new name, honouring a First Nations elder.

If city hall approves the plan, the south half of Tower Road, on the city's east edge, will be known as Anaquod Road.

Glen Anaquod died Tuesday, May 31, 2011 at the age of 63. This photo was published with his obituary in the Regina Leader-Post. (Regina Leader-Post Obituary )

Glen Anaquod was an elder and residential school survivor from the Muscowpetung First Nation who died in 2011.

The name change is on the agenda at the Regina Planning Commission Wednesday afternoon. The administration says the choice of "Anaquod" helps celebrate Regina's cultural development and heritage.

Officials say when the Regina bypass project is complete, the two halves of Tower Road will be separated and aligned differently.

For that reason, it's considered not a problem to give the southern half a new name.

If the planning commission is OK with the change, City council will have final say on Feb. 27.