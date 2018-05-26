Regina tiny food artist brings mini masterpieces to the masses

One grain of salt might not seem like a lot, but it might be too much when you're seasoning a pot pie the size of a quarter.

That's one of the many things Regina artist Tom Brown has discovered through years of cooking in a tiny kitchen.

Brown, pictured, created the kitchen in art school in 2014 and has been perfecting it ever since. (CBC News) Brown, who has been making miniatures since he was a kid, cooks the food as a form of performance art.

In art school, he started with making a few tiny tools. After a year of work, he created a fully functioning kitchen, with a gas stove.

"It's a way for me to practise the things I love—practise cooking, practise making miniatures—but also make something that I feel is contributing to the art world," Brown said.

Everything in the kitchen is handmade by him. Since 2014, he has made over 300 tools—150 which he has given away.

Some of his favourite tools include a cast iron pan, a french press, a french fry press and meat grinder (although all the food in his tiny kitchen is vegan or vegetarian).

Brown said his project takes art out of the gallery and puts it in an unusual environment. He sets up his kitchen in public places and just starts cooking food and before long, the sights and sounds draw people in.

Brown has also made about 300 kitchen tools including this mini pasta press. (CBC News) He said the most common reaction to his pint-sized creations is laughter. But a lot of the time, people are mesmerized.

"When you're looking at something in miniature, it's actually giving your brain a new lens through which to see the world," Brown said. "I think that's what sparks the interest in people about it."

With over 18,000 followers on Instagram, Brown has quite the audience. There, he posts one-minute tiny food videos and every Saturday, he hides a little piece of art somewhere in the city, and whoever finds it gets to keep it. It's a project he calls "Finders Keepers."

In his tiny kitchen, Brown has made croissants, doughnuts, waffles and apple pie, but said his all-time favourite food to make is pizza.

The finished product: a doughnut the size of a dime. (CBC News) While they come out looking like the real thing, just smaller, Brown said there are plenty of things to consider when moving from a full-sized kitchen to a tiny one.

He said foods dry out much quicker, and something that takes 20 minutes to cook in a normal oven may take just one minute in his. He also has to reduce seasoning down to just specks.

"Everything is different, basically," Brown said. "Part of the fun is exploring what the difficulties are and what the modifications are in the recipe that need to happen in order for it to have the same flavour and texture the full size object."