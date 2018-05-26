Regina tiny food artist brings mini masterpieces to the masses
Thousands tune in on Tom Brown's Instagram where he creates meals the size of a quarter
One grain of salt might not seem like a lot, but it might be too much when you're seasoning a pot pie the size of a quarter.
That's one of the many things Regina artist Tom Brown has discovered through years of cooking in a tiny kitchen.
In art school, he started with making a few tiny tools. After a year of work, he created a fully functioning kitchen, with a gas stove.
"It's a way for me to practise the things I love—practise cooking, practise making miniatures—but also make something that I feel is contributing to the art world," Brown said.
Some of his favourite tools include a cast iron pan, a french press, a french fry press and meat grinder (although all the food in his tiny kitchen is vegan or vegetarian).
Brown said his project takes art out of the gallery and puts it in an unusual environment. He sets up his kitchen in public places and just starts cooking food and before long, the sights and sounds draw people in.
"When you're looking at something in miniature, it's actually giving your brain a new lens through which to see the world," Brown said. "I think that's what sparks the interest in people about it."
In his tiny kitchen, Brown has made croissants, doughnuts, waffles and apple pie, but said his all-time favourite food to make is pizza.
He said foods dry out much quicker, and something that takes 20 minutes to cook in a normal oven may take just one minute in his. He also has to reduce seasoning down to just specks.
"Everything is different, basically," Brown said. "Part of the fun is exploring what the difficulties are and what the modifications are in the recipe that need to happen in order for it to have the same flavour and texture the full size object."