Regina police major crimes unit investigates North Central death

The Regina police Major Crimes unit is investigating after a 21-year-old man died on Thursday.

Police were called to the 1100 block of King St. in the North Central area around 7 p.m. CST after getting a report of an injured man.

He was dead when police arrived on scene.

Police and the office of the chief coroner are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.