A teen is facing charges including driving while impaired after a series of collisions in Regina Friday night.

The Regina Police Service first responded to a call at 8:50 p.m. CST about a vehicle driving dangerously in the 2000 block of McDonald Street, south of Victoria Avenue.

Police say it was around the same time that the same vehicle was involved in a hit and run on Broad Street near 11th Avenue. One other vehicle was involved.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop after it was involved in further collisions at Victoria Avenue and Broad Street. Police say the vehicle collided with two others, and a sign.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody. He's been charged with two counts of driving while impaired causing bodily harm, failing to provide a breath sample, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police say a man and a woman in one of the vehicles hit were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.