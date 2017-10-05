Regina police have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with a robbery in April where a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun.

Police said officers were called to the 2200 block of Broad Street on April 25 around 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery where a firearm was used.

It was reported that two men approached a 25-year-old woman and demanded she hand over her belongings.

Police said the two pointed what appeared to be handguns and shot her in the face multiple times before running away. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and officers determined the weapons had been pellet guns.

At the time, officers were unable to track the suspects, but police announced on Thursday that a 15-year-old had been charged in connection to the incident.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of armed robbery using a restricted weapon, discharge of an air gun with intent and possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.

He appeared in court on Thursday.