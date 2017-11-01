Three prospective taxi drivers who had been awarded licences through the City of Regina's taxi licence lottery have had their plates re-allocated to other drivers.

The city awarded 47 winter licences in September, with 28 being awarded to individual drivers and the remaining 19 given to brokers.

The re-allocated licences were due to a failed road test or the city "re-considered their acceptance for other reasons," according to a spokesperson for the city.

In October, United Steelworkers, the union which represents cabbies working for Regina Cabs, had raised concerns after Regina Cabs drivers who had applied for and received licences through the lottery were told they would not be allowed to operate under the Regina Cabs name.

A union representative said the drivers had spent money outfitting vehicles in preparation for driving with their new licence.

While the move was derided by the union, the city issued a statement that said "brokers operate independently of the City and, as such, have the ability to determine the size of their fleet in order to meet the needs of their customers."

A deadline was set for Oct. 30 for drivers to affiliate themselves with a brokerage or risk having their licence re-allocated to an alternate who could meet the requirements of the city's Taxi Bylaw.

Previously, the city had given taxi licences to brokerages who would then lease them to drivers for a fee.

Under the new system, 60 per cent of the seasonal winter licences were issued directly to drivers.