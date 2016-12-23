As a Regina taxi driver recovers from a vicious attack during his shift, the City of Regina is working with the cab industry on better protections for drivers.

In late November, Iqbal Singh Sharma was stabbed multiple times and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his brain and neck after a cab ride gone bad. He was placed in a medically induced coma.

He remains in a hospital bed but earlier this week was moved from an intensive care unit to the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.

'We actually have a hope now.' - Khushdeep Singh

Sharma is being fed through a tube. The 31-year-old can't talk or walk yet but his condition is improving.

His friend and fellow taxi driver, Khushdeep Singh, has been visiting and updating people on how he is doing.

"We actually have a hope now," Singh said.

Sharma moved from India four months ago. He has a wife and three-year-old son.

Sharma's brother-in-law obtained a visitor visa and travelled from India to Canada to help the family.

"His son is there, too," said Singh. "He knows his daddy is sick but he knows he's getting better."

A day after the attack, Singh started a campaign on GoFundMe.com to raise money for the family. He hoped to raise $5,000. In less than a month, it has collected $21,310 and counting.

"The response has been tremendous," said Singh. "I don't know how to thank all the beautiful souls."

City reviewing taxi security

The City of Regina is currently undertaking a widespread taxi bylaw review, of which safety and security is a part.

In 2014, the city changed its taxi bylaw to require companies install cameras and GPS in all cabs.

Safety partitions were not a part of those bylaw changes but there is now renewed discussion around them.

Cameras in Regina cabs are mandatory but protective shields are optional. (CBC)

The city began consultations with the taxi industry a few days after Sharma was attacked.

"One of a few things that have come up is whether or not shields — full or partial shields — should be added as a requirement in the bylaw," said Dawn Schikowski, manager of licensing and business support for the City of Regina.

'Obviously, it's going to cost money to get the shields but safety is a must.' - Khushdeep Singh

The city met with more than 200 members of the taxi industry in December. It will now compile that information and study what other jurisdictions have done.

"Our initial discussions have indicated that there was strong support for the use of the partitions," said Schikowski. "However, there were some concerns voiced by members within the taxi industry as to whether or not partitions would restrict or confine either the passengers or the drivers."

Singh said if it were up to him and other drivers, the city would mandate partitions to keep drivers and passengers safe.

"Obviously, it's going to cost money to get the shields but safety is a must," Singh said.

He would also like to see the bylaw include emergency lights for taxis. Drivers could press a button and a light would flash to signal distress or trouble.

The taxi review should be presented to city council by June.

Alleged attacker

A 20-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in relation to the attack that harmed Sharma and two other people on Nov. 24.

His next court appearance is Dec. 31.