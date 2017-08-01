More taxi drivers in Regina may soon have access to seasonal licenses directly through a lottery system in the city.

A new taxi bylaw in Regina was updated and approved on Monday night by city council and will undergo a third reading in August.

For the third time this year, councillors debated a series of proposed changes to the bylaw, including the introduction of a lottery system for winter licences — an idea that was approved last year only to be sent back for more review.

The current system sees seasonal licences distributed to brokers, who resell them to drivers. A lottery system would put them directly in the hands of drivers.

An amendment approved by the executive committee called for the distribution of 40 per cent of winter licences to drivers through a lottery, and 60 per cent to brokers.

On Monday, Coun. Bob Hawkins called for a switch that would give drivers the majority of licences and brokers the lesser 40 per cent.

He said reversing the two numbers would make it more fair for qualified drivers with Class 4 licences and could be considered a test.

"We want to give an experiment to a new way of thinking without causing chaos," Hawkins said.



Both brokers and councillors voiced concerns about the potential impact the change would have on them when it comes to resources and finances.

"We're doing a good job, so what's the motivation to change a service that works well for the public and the industry?" Sandy Archibald from Regina Cabs asked council, urging them to keep the system as is.

A similar process is already in place in Saskatoon.