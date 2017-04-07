The City of Regina is proposing a higher property tax increase than what was previously approved — 6.49 per cent — to deal with a shortfall brought on by the provincial budget.

In February, city council passed a budget that increased taxes by 3.99 per cent.

Then came the March 22 provincial budget, which left the municipality with a $10.3-million shortfall.

So, on Monday, councillors will discuss whether to increase that previously approved tax increase by a further 2.5 percentage points.

That would mean a homeowner with a property assessed at $300,000 will now pay about $158 more per year in property tax.

The recommendations also propose reducing the Regina Police Service budget by $572,000 and suggests that RPS transfer $428,000 from its general reserve to fund its capital program.

Additional recommendations include:

Reviewing the funding of city service partners.

Reviewing property tax exemptions and the split of property tax between residential and non-residential property taxpayers.

Potentially expanding the Amusement Tax.

Reviewing recreation services.

Council is meeting at 5:30 p.m. CST Monday to discuss the tax increase.