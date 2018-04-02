Tattoo parlours may soon be able to open up in Regina homes

The city's planning commission is looking at changing the rules on where someone in Regina can open up a tattoo parlour to include the possibility of opening up shop in someone's own home.

As it stands now, parlours are prohibited from operating as residential businesses and are only permitted to operate in major commercial zones, shopping centres and industrial areas.

Now, the Regina Public Planning Commission is looking at a personal service establishment designation for tattoo shops, which would allow them to operate in the same capacity as barbershops, hair studios and physiotherapists, for example.

Blacksmith Art Studio was inspected in Nov. 2016 and was deemed to be in prohibited location, which has prompted the proposed change to the city's bylaw. (Google Maps)

The possible changes stem from a November 2016 inspection of 1817 Halifax Street, home to Blacksmith Art Studio, in which a bylaw inspector found that the business had been operating outside of city rules.

The owner of the business proposed that the zoning for the area be amended to allow for the business to operate and it was granted a discretionary-use permit in April 2017.

"The proposed amendment to consider a tattoo studio as Personal Service Establishment will allow opportunities for tattoo artists to establish their practice in more locations than currently allowed," a report to the commission reads.

"If successful, this Zoning Bylaw amendment would accommodate tattoo studios as Personal Service Establishments, which are allowed in a wider variety of commercial zones, such as in smaller local and neighbourhood commercial zones."

If the proposal is approved by the planning commission at Wednesday's meeting, it will be forwarded to the next city council meeting for approval on April 30.