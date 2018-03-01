A Regina man who was Tasered and arrested after police say he pointed a pellet gun at several people on Wednesday is now facing 18 charges, including armed robbery and impaired driving.

The 26-year-old man was arrested at 12th Avenue and Ottawa Street around 1:30 p.m. CST after multiple reports around the city said a man in a vehicle was pointing a gun at people.

Police say the man was also driving while impaired, hit a vehicle, and then threatened to shoot the driver of the vehicle he struck.

Prior to that, he robbed a person at gunpoint on the 500 block of Montreal Street, police say.

When officers found the man, he was in a vehicle — which police later found was stolen — and resisted their attempts to remove him from the vehicle. They Tasered him after they determined there was a serious risk of death or bodily harm.

The pellet gun was located after his arrest.

His charges include armed robbery using a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, driving while impaired, two counts of pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

He appeared in court Thursday morning.