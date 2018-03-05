A 17-year-old boy is in police custody after he was Tasered for allegedly threatening to harm himself with a knife over the weekend.

Regina police were called to Daffodil Crescent on Saturday where it was reported the teen was armed with a knife and threatening to hurt himself.

The teen refused to drop the knife when police attempted to negotiate with him. He was then Tasered due to the risk of serious bodily harm or death and taken into custody.

The teen was uninjured but received medical attention in a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The incident will be reviewed as per police policy.