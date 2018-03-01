Regina police used a Taser on a man who was allegedly pointing a gun at people on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. CST, police received multiple calls of a man in a vehicle pointing a gun in various locations throughout the city.

Police found the suspect in a vehicle at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Ottawa Street but he refused to get out.

Because police thought there was a risk of death or serious bodily harm, they fired the Taser at him and then took him into custody.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Taser use was documented and will be reviewed, as per police policy.